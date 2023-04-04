Are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.14. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.05 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.46M. CRVSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -100.95% off its 52-week high of $2.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 41.9% up since then. When we look at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.21K.

Analysts gave the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 61.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 5.15% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.09%, with the 5-day performance at 61.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is 43.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRVSâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 27.66% over the past 6 months, a 51.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 14.10%.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.72% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 46.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.39%. There are 46.59% institutions holding the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 6.94 million CRVS shares worth $5.68 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 3.28 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.29 million.