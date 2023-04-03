Will Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.42 million Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.19 or -12.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.10M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2622.22% off its 52-week high of $36.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 77.78% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.38 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6900 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -12.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 308.72%, with the 5-day performance at -38.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is -40.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNS’s forecast low is $19.25 with $19.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1325.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1325.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Genius Group Limited earnings to decrease by -49.80%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares while 0.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.04%.