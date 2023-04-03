Why To Invest In G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Stock?

In the last trading session, 14.27 million G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.75 or -45.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30M. GMVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -6169.23% off its 52-week high of $57.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was -78.02% down since then. When we look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 916.51K.

Analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMVD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -54.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.1499 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -45.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.26%, with the 5-day performance at -54.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is -54.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMVD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -559.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -559.34% for it to hit the projected low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders