Why To Invest In BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.42 changing hands around $1.78 or 23.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $169.07M. BPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.86% off its 52-week high of $26.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.42, which suggests the last value was 21.23% up since then. When we look at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.45K.

Analysts gave the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.32 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 23.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.36%, with the 5-day performance at 6.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is -12.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPT’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.39% for it to hit the projected low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.00%. The 2023 estimates are for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earnings to increase by 935.60%.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 45.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.49. It is important to note, however, that the 45.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares while 5.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.97%. There are 5.97% institutions holding the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock share, with Creative Planning the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million BPT shares worth $3.23 million.

Voloridge Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 0.18 million shares worth $2.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 53963.0 shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2429.0 shares worth around $29002.0.