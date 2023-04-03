Why Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.77. With the company’s per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.09% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 84.83% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.87 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.81%, with the 5-day performance at 6.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -3.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -60.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $74.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.63 million and $310.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -75.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 09.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.16% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 23.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.05%. There are 23.05% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 7.26 million GOTU shares worth $8.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 5.51 million shares worth $6.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.01 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.24 million.