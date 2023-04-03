Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 67.16 million Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.14 or -41.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.60M. VORB’s last price was a discount, traded about -3695.0% off its 52-week high of $7.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was -60.0% down since then. When we look at Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Analysts gave the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VORB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -75.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -41.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.19%, with the 5-day performance at -75.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is -84.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VORB’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,084.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.99% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares while 18.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.14%. There are 18.83% institutions holding the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million VORB shares worth $6.64 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $6.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.48 million.