Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $751.37M. VTNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.2% off its 52-week high of $18.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.42, which suggests the last value was 45.14% up since then. When we look at Vertex Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Analysts gave the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VTNR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.09 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.35%, with the 5-day performance at 15.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is -5.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTNR’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertex Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.23% over the past 6 months, a 891.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Energy Inc. will rise 326.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 275.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,310.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $758.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.96 million and $40.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,905.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,785.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vertex Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 50.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.05% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares while 55.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.07%. There are 55.10% institutions holding the Vertex Energy Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 10.03 million VTNR shares worth $62.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 3.66 million shares worth $22.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.13 million shares estimated at $50.43 million under it, the former controlled 10.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $11.27 million.