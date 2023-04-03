U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 11.61 million U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.56 or 31.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.21M. USEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.59% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 28.45% up since then. When we look at U.S. Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.56K.

Analysts gave the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended USEG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6550 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 31.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 25.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 8.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, USEG’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.86% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.89 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $9.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2023 estimates are for U.S. Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 90.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15. The 5.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 5.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.31% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares while 29.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.02%. There are 29.57% institutions holding the U.S. Energy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million USEG shares worth $0.66 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 78962.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.32 million.