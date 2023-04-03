Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 52.86 million Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.15M. TRKA’s last price was a discount, traded about -429.17% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 62.5% up since then. When we look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.96 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.14%, with the 5-day performance at 12.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -54.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Troika Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.00%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.57% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares while 7.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.25%. There are 7.28% institutions holding the Troika Media Group Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million TRKA shares worth $0.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 1.4 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 80805.0 shares worth around $27473.0.