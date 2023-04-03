Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $177.90M. TIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.57% off its 52-week high of $1.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 60.95% up since then. When we look at Tingo Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.58K.

Analysts gave the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -7.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.51%, with the 5-day performance at 32.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is 15.13% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tingo Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.17% over the past 6 months, a 1,023.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Tingo Group Inc. earnings to increase by 61.10%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders