TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Gain 6.05%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.95 changing hands around $0.91 or 6.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.14B. TGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.82% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 78.18% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Analysts gave the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.01 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.83%, with the 5-day performance at 6.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is -7.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.38% for it to hit the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TG Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 169.43% over the past 6 months, a 17.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TG Therapeutics Inc. will rise 33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,490.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.82 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TG Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $10.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 million and $594k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 89.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,726.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.20%. The 2023 estimates are for TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 44.40%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.85%. There are 64.57% institutions holding the TG Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.59% of the shares, roughly 15.5 million TGTX shares worth $245.25 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 10.42 million shares worth $164.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.2 million shares estimated at $113.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $61.43 million.