Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.38 million Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.97M. TSHA’s current price is a discount, trading about -762.2% off its 52-week high of $7.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 25.61% up since then. When we look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.08K.

Analysts gave the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TSHA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8780 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.72%, with the 5-day performance at 17.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -24.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSHA’s forecast low is $0.70 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1485.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.51% over the past 6 months, a 63.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. will rise 71.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $70k.

The 2023 estimates are for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. earnings to increase by 18.50%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.62% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares while 31.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.96%. There are 31.38% institutions holding the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.05% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million TSHA shares worth $2.56 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 3.0 million shares worth $2.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $0.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $0.65 million.