Stock Performance Of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.11 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.50M. PED’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.17% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 27.93% up since then. When we look at PEDEVCO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.85K.

Analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PEDEVCO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Instantly PED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at 26.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is 9.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PED’s forecast low is $2.15 with $2.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -93.69% for it to hit the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PEDEVCO Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.15% over the past 6 months, a 266.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PEDEVCO Corp. will rise 250.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 236.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PEDEVCO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.52 million and $7.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 105.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.80%. The 2023 estimates are for PEDEVCO Corp. earnings to increase by 96.40%.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.42% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares while 3.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.91%. There are 3.52% institutions holding the PEDEVCO Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million PED shares worth $0.96 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.2 million.