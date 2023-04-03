Stock Performance And Forecast For Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $857.42M. GRRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -999.14% off its 52-week high of $51.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 43.53% up since then. When we look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 284.63K.

Analysts gave the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRRR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -60.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.24 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.79%, with the 5-day performance at -60.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -40.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRRR’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.6 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.40%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.38% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares while 14.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.56%. There are 14.58% institutions holding the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 53861.0 GRRR shares worth $0.62 million.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 10000.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 39553.0 shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 14548.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.