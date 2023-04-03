Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.53M. SYTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -912.5% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at -13.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -17.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 46.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 6.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.83%. There are 6.81% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Concord Wealth Partners the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million SYTA shares worth $0.1 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.13 million shares worth $20046.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $2908.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.