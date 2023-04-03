Should You Invest In Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 30.73 million Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.01 changed hands at -$1.99 or -33.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $221.91M. PYXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.57% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 72.57% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PYXS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 81.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.92 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -33.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 199.25%, with the 5-day performance at 81.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 60.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.56 days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 107.77% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Oncology Inc. will rise 53.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Pyxis Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.00%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 22.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.22% of Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares while 57.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.64%. There are 57.22% institutions holding the Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock share, with Laurion Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million PYXS shares worth $6.25 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 2.94 million shares worth $5.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.95 million.