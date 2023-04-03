Should You Invest In Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.22. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.33 changing hands around $0.22 or 3.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38B. IOVAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -195.89% off its 52-week high of $18.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.39, which suggests the last value was 14.85% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Analysts gave the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.76 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 3.60% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 2.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -13.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -33.92% over the past 6 months, a -12.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 120.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.09%. There are 120.45% institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 14.25 million IOVA shares worth $136.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 11.47 million shares worth $109.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.16 million shares estimated at $71.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million shares worth around $44.2 million.