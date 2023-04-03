Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MCRB Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.20 changing hands around $0.53 or 9.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $674.50M. MCRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.06% off its 52-week high of $9.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 59.68% up since then. When we look at Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.11K.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.24 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 9.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.80%, with the 5-day performance at 13.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 17.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCRB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seres Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.35% over the past 6 months, a 46.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seres Therapeutics Inc. will rise 13.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 124.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,749.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $96.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 million and $1.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7,850.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -223.70%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.59% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares while 84.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.40%. There are 84.44% institutions holding the Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.34% of the shares, roughly 23.12 million MCRB shares worth $141.71 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.82% or 18.69 million shares worth $114.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 11.99 million shares estimated at $73.5 million under it, the former controlled 9.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 4.82% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $36.78 million.