SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 9.72 million SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $3.00 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.00M. SCYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.67% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 61.67% up since then. When we look at SCYNEXIS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCYX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Instantly SCYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 60.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.31%, with the 5-day performance at 60.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 73.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCYX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.67% for it to hit the projected low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SCYNEXIS Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.21% over the past 6 months, a 27.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SCYNEXIS Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -62.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SCYNEXIS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $597k and $687k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 203.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 156.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SCYNEXIS Inc. earnings to increase by 75.80%.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares while 56.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.69%. There are 56.58% institutions holding the SCYNEXIS Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.84% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million SCYX shares worth $12.42 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 1.96 million shares worth $4.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 3.59 million shares estimated at $8.3 million under it, the former controlled 11.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.72% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $3.56 million.