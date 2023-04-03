Risk Capital Investors Should Consider E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH).

In the last trading session, 5.69 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.02 or -19.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.81M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -15800.0% off its 52-week high of $15.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1389 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -19.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -47.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 0.03% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 58477.0 EJH shares worth $0.11 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 9545.0 shares worth $4103.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.