Risk Capital Investors Should Consider D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changing hands around $0.05 or 6.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.91M. QBTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1763.38% off its 52-week high of $13.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 30.99% up since then. When we look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QBTS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 38.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.80%, with the 5-day performance at 38.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -10.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QBTS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1308.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -463.38% for it to hit the projected low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.26 million.

The 2023 estimates are for D-Wave Quantum Inc. earnings to decrease by -214.80%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.07% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares while 128.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 137.31%. There are 128.97% institutions holding the D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock share, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 94.19% of the shares, roughly 59.43 million QBTS shares worth $467.72 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 7.94 million shares worth $62.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. With 80979.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 53767.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.