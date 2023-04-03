Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.70M. RIGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.48% off its 52-week high of $3.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 51.52% up since then. When we look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4700 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.00%, with the 5-day performance at 5.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -18.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.00% over the past 6 months, a 11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.97 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $22.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.41 million and $16.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -223.30%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.04%. There are 74.94% institutions holding the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 16.18 million RIGL shares worth $19.09 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 15.49 million shares worth $18.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.16 million shares estimated at $6.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $5.77 million.