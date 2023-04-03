Remark Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -2335.06% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.54 changing hands around $0.17 or 12.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.70M. MARK’s current price is a discount, trading about -438.96% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 43.51% up since then. When we look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MARK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Remark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 12.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.00%, with the 5-day performance at 37.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is 6.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MARK’s forecast low is $37.50 with $37.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2335.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2335.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Remark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Remark Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 268.90%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 03 and April 18.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.47% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares while 8.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.03%. There are 8.18% institutions holding the Remark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million MARK shares worth $0.63 million.

Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.17 million.