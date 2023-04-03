Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Stock Could Make A -61.64% Loss

In the last trading session, 12.73 million Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $18.56 changed hands at $0.23 or 1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.13B. RF’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.09% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.94, which suggests the last value was 24.89% up since then. When we look at Regions Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.63 million.

Analysts gave the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended RF as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.95 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.91%, with the 5-day performance at 3.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is -18.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RF’s forecast low is $21.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regions Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.59% over the past 6 months, a 7.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regions Financial Corporation will rise 23.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.99 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Regions Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.61 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Regions Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -8.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.88% per year.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 21. The 4.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Regions Financial Corporation shares while 77.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.56%. There are 77.18% institutions holding the Regions Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 109.07 million RF shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.03% or 93.76 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 27.86 million shares estimated at $559.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 21.54 million shares worth around $432.33 million.