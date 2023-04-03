ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Shares Declined By -22.56% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.30 changing hands around $0.17 or 7.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $142.20M. PRQR’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.39% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 76.96% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRQR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.65 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 7.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.84%, with the 5-day performance at -35.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -22.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRQR’s forecast low is $1.85 with $5.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.57% for it to hit the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 209.15% over the past 6 months, a 68.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will rise 35.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 561.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 million and $1.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -3.20%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 31.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.43%. There are 31.85% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with Privium Fund Management B.V. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.61% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million PRQR shares worth $12.56 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 3.63 million shares worth $8.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 36293.0 shares worth around $85288.0.