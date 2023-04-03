Performance & Trends Of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Stock

In the latest trading session, 4.13 million Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.04 or 7.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.50M. ENSV’s current price is a discount, trading about -654.9% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 29.41% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.66K.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6227 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.70%, with the 5-day performance at 9.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is -14.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.09 million and $3.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to decrease by -28.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 14.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.86% of Enservco Corporation shares while 23.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.67%. There are 23.47% institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million ENSV shares worth $0.59 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.17 million.