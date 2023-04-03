Performance & Trends Of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.26. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $385.10M. CAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.07% off its 52-week high of $6.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 30.74% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CAN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canaan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canaan Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.18% over the past 6 months, a -151.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Canaan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $29.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -86.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.10%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 22.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares while 21.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.59%. There are 21.59% institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 6.39 million CAN shares worth $20.95 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.45% or 3.88 million shares worth $12.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $6.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $6.3 million.