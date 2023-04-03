Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.15 million Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.42 changing hands around $0.1 or 7.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.90M. PRDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -516.2% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 47.18% up since then. When we look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.82K.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Instantly PRDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at 12.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is -7.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pardes Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.24% over the past 6 months, a 4.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Pardes Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.20%.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.48% of Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares while 88.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.18%. There are 88.68% institutions holding the Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Foresite Capital Management V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.23% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million PRDS shares worth $17.39 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.00% or 6.18 million shares worth $11.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $1.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.14 million.