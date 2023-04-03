Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.73 changing hands around $0.19 or 7.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.41M. PRTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.7% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 52.75% up since then. When we look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.99K.

Analysts gave the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRTK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) trade information

Instantly PRTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 7.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.95%, with the 5-day performance at 44.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is 52.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRTK’s forecast low is $7.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -779.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.20% over the past 6 months, a 17.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 113.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $58.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.8 million and $24.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 136.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 4.20%.

PRTK Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.13% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.79%. There are 45.12% institutions holding the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.00% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million PRTK shares worth $9.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 2.17 million shares worth $5.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were General American Investors Co and Bruce & Co., Inc. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $4.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bruce & Co., Inc. held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $2.67 million.