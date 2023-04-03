Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 40.42 million Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $3.52 changed hands at $0.87 or 32.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.90M. PALI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1533.52% off its 52-week high of $57.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 55.97% up since then. When we look at Palisade Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PALI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palisade Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.43.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 114.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.65 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 32.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.31%, with the 5-day performance at 114.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is 58.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PALI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -610.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palisade Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.64% over the past 6 months, a 89.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palisade Bio Inc. will fall -160.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Palisade Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 88.70%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.22% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares while 10.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.49%. There are 10.20% institutions holding the Palisade Bio Inc. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million PALI shares worth $0.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 10241.0 shares worth $50692.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.