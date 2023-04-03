Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.82 changing hands around $0.28 or 4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43B. OSCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.59% off its 52-week high of $10.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 69.94% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 89.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.10 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 177.24%, with the 5-day performance at 89.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 37.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.67% over the past 6 months, a 44.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oscar Health Inc. will rise 108.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 10.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 75.90% per year.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Oscar Health Inc. shares while 78.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.19%. There are 78.22% institutions holding the Oscar Health Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 24.04 million OSCR shares worth $119.97 million.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 14.46 million shares worth $72.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.14 million shares estimated at $55.59 million under it, the former controlled 6.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $19.64 million.