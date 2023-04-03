OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$1.26 or -48.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.60M. ONCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1950.0% off its 52-week high of $27.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 43.94% up since then. When we look at OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONCS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -50.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -48.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.43%, with the 5-day performance at -50.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is -39.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONCS’s forecast low is $110.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.40%. The 2023 estimates are for OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings to increase by 36.70%.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 11.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.97% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares while 5.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.79%. There are 5.38% institutions holding the OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 25187.0 ONCS shares worth $33715.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 24179.0 shares worth $32366.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 19159.0 shares estimated at $25646.0 under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 13025.0 shares worth around $17435.0.