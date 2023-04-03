Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -141.55 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.21 changing hands around $0.65 or 11.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $185.43M. NINE’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.36% off its 52-week high of $17.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 67.31% up since then. When we look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NINE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.73 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 11.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.26%, with the 5-day performance at 12.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is -41.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NINE’s forecast low is $12.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nine Energy Service Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 135.23% over the past 6 months, a -4.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nine Energy Service Inc. will rise 165.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 213.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.09 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Nine Energy Service Inc. earnings to increase by 120.90%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.02% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares while 51.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.21%. There are 51.94% institutions holding the Nine Energy Service Inc. stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 27.35% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million NINE shares worth $132.03 million.

Clarity Financial, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.70% or 4.22 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.77 million.