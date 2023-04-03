New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.31 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.89 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.13B. NYCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.96% off its 52-week high of $11.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 34.65% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.74 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.28 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 3.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.22% over the past 6 months, a -5.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will fall -28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $543.81 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $712.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $332 million and $359 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 98.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2023 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.30% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 7.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 7.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 59.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.62%. There are 59.94% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 74.67 million NYCB shares worth $658.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 65.79 million shares worth $580.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.0 million shares estimated at $185.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $116.17 million.