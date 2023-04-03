Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $762.60M. MTTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -226.59% off its 52-week high of $8.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.37, which suggests the last value was 11.24% up since then. When we look at Matterport Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Matterport Inc. (MTTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MTTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matterport Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -9.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MTTR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -199.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matterport Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.42% over the past 6 months, a 17.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Matterport Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $39.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.09 million and $28.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Matterport Inc. earnings to increase by 84.80%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of Matterport Inc. shares while 41.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.91%. There are 41.00% institutions holding the Matterport Inc. stock share, with DCM International VI, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.14% of the shares, roughly 17.65 million MTTR shares worth $66.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.14% or 17.65 million shares worth $66.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $25.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $14.22 million.