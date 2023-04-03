Let’s Talk About Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.29 changing hands around $0.28 or 5.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $143.69M. YMAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -287.15% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 48.96% up since then. When we look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.61K.

Analysts gave the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YMAB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Instantly YMAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 74.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.98 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.40%, with the 5-day performance at 74.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 29.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YMAB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.31% over the past 6 months, a 41.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. will rise 44.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.4 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.6 million and $10.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 57.00%.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.35% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.34%. There are 65.16% institutions holding the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.64% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million YMAB shares worth $41.78 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.80% or 2.53 million shares worth $36.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $5.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $14.87 million.