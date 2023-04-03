Let’s Jump Into The New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $767.10M. NGD’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.68% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 45.54% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Analysts gave the New Gold Inc. (NGD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NGD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.64%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 20.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGD’s forecast low is $0.90 with $1.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.64% for it to hit the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.67% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Gold Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.06 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $154.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $174.7 million and $115.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.78%. The 2023 estimates are for New Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of New Gold Inc. shares while 50.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.42%. There are 50.27% institutions holding the New Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.71% of the shares, roughly 66.28 million NGD shares worth $74.57 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 16.14 million shares worth $18.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 35.36 million shares estimated at $39.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 25.13 million shares worth around $28.27 million.