Let’s Dive Into The Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.38 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.19M. BGRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.09% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 63.04% up since then. When we look at Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGRY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Instantly BGRY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 128.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 7.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BGRY’s forecast low is $1.40 with $1.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berkshire Grey Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.86% over the past 6 months, a -8.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Berkshire Grey Inc. will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Berkshire Grey Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $11.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.59 million and $5.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 101.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Berkshire Grey Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.40%.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.34% of Berkshire Grey Inc. shares while 83.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.84%. There are 83.21% institutions holding the Berkshire Grey Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 28.10% of the shares, roughly 65.57 million BGRY shares worth $111.46 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.25% or 56.57 million shares worth $96.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $1.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $3.19 million.