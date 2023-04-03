Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 2.33 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.82 changing hands around $0.38 or 5.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.38B. KOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.34% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.64, which suggests the last value was 40.66% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.11 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.88%, with the 5-day performance at 13.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -2.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $8.51 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.16% over the past 6 months, a 21.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $563.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $572.61 million and $659.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 355.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 94.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.29%. There are 94.06% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 68.37 million KOS shares worth $353.45 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 32.91 million shares worth $170.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 17.58 million shares estimated at $116.88 million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $97.96 million.