Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE): Don’t Ditch JNCE Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.79M. JNCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -329.19% off its 52-week high of $7.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 68.65% up since then. When we look at Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JNCE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.67%, with the 5-day performance at 22.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 59.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JNCE’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. will rise 67.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 45.90%.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.39% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares while 80.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.48%. There are 80.97% institutions holding the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 5.11 million JNCE shares worth $11.95 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 4.26 million shares worth $9.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $2.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $1.02 million.