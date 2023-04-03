Is Rumble Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RUM) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 8.22 million Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.00 changed hands at $0.66 or 7.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61B. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.3% off its 52-week high of $17.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 41.9% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.39 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.07%, with the 5-day performance at 20.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is 19.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rumble Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.61% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $17.59 million.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.29% of Rumble Inc. shares while 6.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.65%. There are 6.65% institutions holding the Rumble Inc. stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 36.53% of the shares, roughly 11.21 million RUM shares worth $137.37 million.

Eminence Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 1.5 million shares worth $18.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.54 million.