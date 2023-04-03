Is QuantumScape Corporation’s (NYSE: QS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.84 changed hands at -$0.34 or -4.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.40B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.29% off its 52-week high of $22.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 34.82% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.32 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -14.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.41 days.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.78% over the past 6 months, a 5.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by -736.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.88% per year.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.41% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 38.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.07%. There are 38.32% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 20.56 million QS shares worth $172.87 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 14.79 million shares worth $124.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.75 million shares estimated at $56.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million shares worth around $48.55 million.