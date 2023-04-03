Is Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.17 changing hands around $0.07 or 3.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.90M. PLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.84% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 54.84% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.18 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.39%, with the 5-day performance at 3.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 5.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 108.37% over the past 6 months, a 145.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.55 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.59% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 9.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.86%. There are 9.78% institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.85% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million PLX shares worth $2.51 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 93591.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.