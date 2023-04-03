Is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 16.12 million Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.10M. PBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2355.56% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.13 million.

Analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1100 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.78%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -8.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBTS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7677.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7677.78% for it to hit the projected low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.76% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.20%. There are 0.62% institutions holding the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million PBTS shares worth $52582.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 0.1 million shares worth $10276.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 44173.0 shares estimated at $6007.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.