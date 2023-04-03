Is Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.53 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.35B. GH’s current price is a discount, trading about -230.3% off its 52-week high of $77.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.39, which suggests the last value was 4.84% up since then. When we look at Guardant Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.31 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is -26.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardant Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.29% over the past 6 months, a 29.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Guardant Health Inc. will fall -10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.4 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Guardant Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $128.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.1 million and $109.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Guardant Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.00%.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.65% of Guardant Health Inc. shares while 91.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.30%. There are 91.82% institutions holding the Guardant Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 15.31 million GH shares worth $360.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 9.04 million shares worth $212.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $87.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $68.44 million.