Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.99 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $561.59M. BKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.52% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 24.08% up since then. When we look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Analysts gave the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BKD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.05 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.47%, with the 5-day performance at 13.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is -13.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.01% over the past 6 months, a 5.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will rise 37.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $746.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $747.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $677.82 million and $689.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 108.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.91%. There are 108.86% institutions holding the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.80% of the shares, roughly 31.45 million BKD shares worth $94.05 million.

Camber Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 18.0 million shares worth $53.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.73 million shares estimated at $23.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million shares worth around $15.93 million.