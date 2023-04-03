Is Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.44 changed hands at -$0.21 or -2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $496.16M. BLNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -255.33% off its 52-week high of $29.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 13.51% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.90 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.11%, with the 5-day performance at 11.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -9.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.72 days.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.40% over the past 6 months, a -7.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co. will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.74 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $23.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.8 million and $11.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 121.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to decrease by -48.40%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.02% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 31.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.11%. There are 31.16% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million BLNK shares worth $25.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 2.19 million shares worth $18.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $10.8 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 3.65% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $7.58 million.