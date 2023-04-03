Is Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.50M. ARQQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1060.0% off its 52-week high of $16.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARQQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 03/31/23 added 6.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.22%, with the 5-day performance at 20.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARQQ’s forecast low is $3.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arqit Quantum Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.65% over the past 6 months, a -84.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.38 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arqit Quantum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $23.38 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Arqit Quantum Inc. earnings to increase by 121.60%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.86% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares while 7.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.12%. There are 7.09% institutions holding the Arqit Quantum Inc. stock share, with First Trust Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.91% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million ARQQ shares worth $13.22 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.25 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 4.28 million shares estimated at $15.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $5.57 million.