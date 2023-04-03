Investing In So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.1 million So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at -$0.24 or -10.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.20M. SY’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.79% off its 52-week high of $3.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 76.74% up since then. When we look at So-Young International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.09K.

Analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. (SY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. So-Young International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 03/31/23 subtracted -10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -22.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SY’s forecast low is $17.60 with $20.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -859.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -718.6% for it to hit the projected low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that So-Young International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $41.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.10%. The 2023 estimates are for So-Young International Inc. earnings to decrease by -673.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.91% per year.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 26.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.59% of So-Young International Inc. shares while 60.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.96%. There are 60.99% institutions holding the So-Young International Inc. stock share, with Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.05% of the shares, roughly 15.41 million SY shares worth $11.09 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 4.42 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 83482.0 shares estimated at $42575.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 62527.0 shares worth around $47820.0.