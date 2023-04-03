Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.73 changed hands at $1.04 or 22.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $205.02M. INZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.08% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 82.72% up since then. When we look at Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 59.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.95 added 22.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 445.71%, with the 5-day performance at 59.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 100.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.55 days.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inozyme Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.24% over the past 6 months, a 0.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inozyme Pharma Inc. will rise 41.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 26.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.40% per year.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares while 86.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.03%. There are 86.77% institutions holding the Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million INZY shares worth $9.8 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 3.25 million shares worth $8.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $2.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.21 million.